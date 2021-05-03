Additional positive COVID-19 cases reported at Henderson Co. Jail

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Green River District Health Department confirms 21 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported at the Henderson County Detention Center on Monday morning.

The initial outbreak was reported April 11. Jailer Amy Brady said several inmates had begun showing symptoms after an April 1 vaccination clinic.

The jail was on lockdown April 14 after 26 of the 434 inmates were confirmed to have positive cases of the virus. By April 21, at least seven more inmates had tested positive for the virus.

Brady said they’re working with the Henderson Co. Health Department to vaccinate inmates and staff with the Moderna vaccine as soon as possible. As of April 21, at least 225 inmates had been vaccinated.

Officials say an epidemiologist is meeting with Jailer Amy Brady Monday afternoon to review the jail’s response and make any appropriate recommendations.