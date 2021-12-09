Admission is free at Christmas at Panther Creek park Thursday evening

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro Health is inviting the public to come enjoy Christmas at Panther Creek Park. The drive-thru holiday light show is open every night and this Thursday, admission is free.

Families are encouraged to come view the light displays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. any night through January 2nd. The entrance will be at Wayne Bridge Road. The “Indy the Eagle Scavenger Hunt” is back by popular demand this year. Visitors are encouraged to mark the locations they see Indy on a map (which can be found here) and dropped off at the Independence Bank on Frederica Street.

Admission all other nights is $5 per vehicle. Visits will support the following nonprofits in the Owensboro area: