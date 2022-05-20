NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – May 20 is when there will be new shade structures at a Newburgh park.

According to a press release from the town of Newburgh, in 2021 the Newburgh Parks and Recreation Board and the Town of Newburgh completed Phase I of the Lou Dennis Community Park Master Plan by opening the first splash pad in Newburgh, along with other improvements. Continuing Phase I, the Newburgh Parks and Recreation moved forward with building a picnic shelter near the new splash pad. The Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh Picnic Shelter was made possible by private donations, with Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh raising $40,000 through Walking for Dreams.

The press release stated the Newburgh Parks and Recreation Board will be dedicating three new shade structures at the park on May 20. Newburgh Park Pals, Inc. was awarded the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Adopt-A-Shade Grant Program. This program allowed Park Pals to work with other parties to purchase two shade structures to be placed within Lou Dennis Community Park. Another party, hearing about the grant, discounted the FUNbrellas® shade structures so that three could be purchased within the dollar amount awarded.

The Town of Newburgh says that after the dedication, the splash pad will be turned on until 7 p.m. and there will be free hotdogs and ice cream. Music for the event will be provided by Meggie Haas and Chris Wischer. Parks and Recreation Board officials, Town officials, Park Pal officials and Town staff will be on hand to give tours and answer any questions.

A dedication ceremony will happen on May 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lou Dennis Community Park in Newburgh. The park is located off Jefferson Street at 402 Park Drive.

For more information, please contact Town Hall at either 812-853-1720 or abalboni@newburgh-in.gov.