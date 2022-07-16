EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An adoption drive in Evansville today gave Tri-Staters the chance to welcome a furry friend into their family. Several local shelters brought dozens of dogs and cats to the PetSmart on Evansville’s eastside this afternoon.

The effort coincides with National Adoption Week. One shelter says this is the perfect time for everyone, not just cat people, to consider adopting a feline friend.

“A lot of people say that they’re not cat people and it usually has always been the case that they’ve never had a cat before and then once they get a cat, they never realized how loyal they can be, just like a dog, like following you around, always in your lap, and how affectionate that cats really are,” said Jamie Taylor, founder of Feline Fix. “Some cats are standoffish but that’s not how all cats are.”

The effort comes as many local animal shelters struggle for space. The adoption drive continues at PetSmart again Sunday.