AEP to shut down both coal units at Rockport plant by 2028

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) Indiana Michigan Power and AEP Generating Company have reached an agreement to acquire the 1,310-megawatt Rockport Plant Unit 2 at the end of 2022. Officials say the acquisition will provide a short-term capacity bridge during a transition to more renewable generation.

That means now both Rockport plant units will be retired by the end of 2028.

AEP’s president says they propose to add nearly 16,600 megawatts of new, clean wind and solar power to their fleet by 2030 and achieve net zero CO 2 emissions by 2050.

(This story was originally published on April 24, 2021)