PETERSBURG, Ind (WEHT) – AES Indiana announced plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants.

The company says it wants to convert the two remaining coal-fired unites in Petersburg to natural gas by 2025. AES Indiana was not scheduled to retire Petersburg’s last two coal-fired units until 2042.

Environmentalists have been pushing the company for years to stop burning coal, calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” Pro coal activists say they are disappointed in the decision, saying coal supports thousands of jobs.

AES Indiana has held four public meetings on the issue to get comments from the public.