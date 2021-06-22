Affidavit: 3 charged with fraud after trying to cash fake checks

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Three people were arrested Monday after police say they tried to cash fraudulent checks.

Police were called to Indiana Members Credit Union in the 800 block of St. Joseph Ave. just before 4 p.m. regarding a report of a woman inside trying to cash a fake check. Police were also told a man had dropped her off and was waiting in a car outside.

Arriving officers say they found Eric Wayne Myers, 38, of Evansville, and Agnes Lorraine Miles, 56, of Evansville, in a vehicle and detained them. The woman inside the bank was identified as Abbeymay Tyler Lynn Strange, 31, of Evansville.

According to a police affidavit, Miles had some blanks checks she wanted to cash, but Myers had no ID and couldn’t cash them himself. They then offered Strange, who said she had an ID, $400 to cash the checks for them.

Police say Strange went into the bank with a check written to her from Miles for $800 on an account belonging to Creekside Apartments. According to police, bank employees knew this check was fraudulent because Myers had already been to the bank earlier that day with an unknown male attempting to cash another check without ID.

Officials with Creekside Apartments told police the business had been a victim in a previous fraud case and confirmed that none of the involved individuals had permission to have the business checks or to cash them.

Police found another blank check belonging to Creekside Apartments on Myers during a search incident to arrest. All three were booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with fraud.