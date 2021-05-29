Affidavit: Intoxicated man threatens to ‘whoop’ officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he was behaving aggressively and making threats towards officers early Saturday morning.

Police were in the area of Franklin St and Fulton Ave around 2:36 a.m. when they saw a woman lying on the ground on Franklin. The woman told officers she had been in an argument, and she was looking for her keys that a man had thrown into the storm drain.

Officers say the man in question started walking towards them on Fulton. They asked the man, later identified as James Moore, 28, if he had the woman’s keys and he said no.

Officers say Moore’s speech was slurred and he was extremely intoxicated. Police say the he then took off his shirt and began to flex his muscles. While talking to Moore about the woman’s keys, police say he pulled his pants down.

Police say when Moore was told to pull his pants up, he became aggressive in his posture and voice.

According to an affidavit Moore started to walk towards one officer and was told to step back. When another officer approached, Moore flexed his muscles and threw his shirt while saying “you walking up on me.”

Moore is said to have then grabbed his groin area and used profane speech towards police. Police say Moore walked up to them within two feet before one officer pushed him back and told him not to walk up on them. Police say Moore then pushed the officer’s arm away.

Police told Moore several times to walk away or he was going to jail, but Moore continued to argue with officers. When police approached Moore to put him in handcuffs, they say he took off running, but other nearby officers were able to grab Moore as he ran away.

Court documents show police got Moore on the ground, but he continued to resist by pulling away and stiffening to keep officers from placing him in handcuffs. Once officers got Moore handcuffed on the ground, he continued to roll away and wouldn’t cooperate.

According to police, Moore had to be held to the ground with his legs crossed and pressure on his left arm. Police say Moore made threats that if they took the cuffs off he would “whoop” all of them.

Moore was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where police say he refused to get out of the transport wagon and had to be helped out by officers. Moore was put in the restraint jail, where police say he continued to scream and yell for more than 20 minutes.

One officer said Moore told him he would “find him,” which he took as a threat. Police also said while Moore was being booked, he stated if they “didn’t have a badge, he would whoop [them] on the streets.” Police say Moore began to apologize when they told him he was being charged with intimidation for threatening officers. Police say Moore also spit on one of the correctional officers.

Moore is charged with intimidation of law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.