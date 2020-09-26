Affidavit: Man admits to setting fire out of revenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) On September 20, Dana Houston called 911 to report a fire at her utility trailer on Third Ave. She said her son Bryan Houston had called her to tell her he had put out a fire he believed someone set.

Around 4 a.m. Houston says he was inside the trailer with his girlfriend when he smelled smoke. He found a large fire just outside the door that he said took 20 minutes to put out.

The fire had been set near a propane tank and gas filled generator.

According to officers, Houston told them earlier there had been an altercation with someone known as Rico. Rico was known to live nearby at Schnute Towers and had followed his exgirlfriend, Tashana Weiss, to the trailer and argued with Houston.

He was later identified as Misael Colon Jr.

On September 22, police acquired surveilance footage that showed Colon near the trailer at the time of the fire as well as returning to his apartment after the fire.

Weiss also told police Colon admitted to her that he started the fire, stating that he had hoped they would have died.

Friday a search warrant was executed at Colon’s apartment and he was taken into custody.

During a police interview, he admitted to setting the fire out of revenge.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)

