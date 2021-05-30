Affidavit: Man charged after hitting victim with fan

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing domestic battery charges after a victim was sent to the hospital Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Savannah Dr Saturday just after 3 a.m. after a neighbor had called to report a woman had been hit and was not moving.

Arriving officers placed the suspect, later identified as Profaite Eloi, 27, in handcuffs for safety. Police say Eloi was upset with the victim because she had been at the neighbor’s apartment.

While police were talking with Eloi, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Crime scene also documented her injuries.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police Eloi had punched her on the left side of her head, knocking her unconscious. She said he also kicked her all over her body while she was on the ground and threw water on her.

The victim also said Eloi hit her with a fan. Officers noted in court documents they saw a fan broken into several pieces at the apartment. Eloi was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.