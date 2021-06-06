Affidavit: Man facing neglect charges after driving drunk with juvenile

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested Friday night after deputies say he was driving drunk with a juvenile in the vehicle.

Deputies say Kenneth Coburn, 45, was driving on Darmstadt Rd when he crossed the center line multiple times and drove in the middle of the roadway. A deputy pulled Coburn over near Hillsdale Rd. just before 7 p.m.

According to an affidavit, the deputy smelled alcohol and observed Coburn’s eyes to be glossy and bloodshot. Coburn failed several field tests and police say his BAC was more than three times the legal limit.

Deputies say Coburn’s juvenile son was also in the vehicle.

Coburn was arrested and faces several charges including neglect of a dependent.

The juvenile was released to his mother.