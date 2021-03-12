Affidavit: Princeton teen charged with attempted murder has no remorse

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – The Princeton teen charged with attempted murder says he has no remorse for shooting the victim, according to a police affidavit.

A witness says Isaiah Jones, 18, of Princeton, came to his house Wednesday afternoon bragging that he had just robbed Malachi Billings, 18, of Princeton. The witness asked Jones to leave because he didn’t want any trouble. According to court documents, that’s when Billings showed up and a fight broke out between Billings and Jones.

Billings told police Jones had robbed him at Fast Tracks in Princeton and said he was mad and going to get his money back. Billings told police both he and Jones had guns in their pockets, and when he pulled his gun out of his pocket, Jones charged him.

Billings said his gun went off while he and Jones were fighting, and Jones jumped into a vehicle. Billings told police that’s when he shot through the vehicle’s back window and struck Jones in the chest.

