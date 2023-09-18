HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested in Evansville after authorities say his probation officer found child sexual abuse material on his cellphone.

According to an affidavit, Andrew Mitchell, 32, was placed on probation for a sex related offense. The affidavit says Mitchell was temporarily staying at a home with friends in Evansville, but was kicked out after those friends reportedly found “inappropriate things” on Mitchell’s cellphone.

Mitchell appeared in court for a hearing on August 7. After court, Mitchell’s probation officer allegedly found messages that appeared to be “sextortion”, where Mitchell was threatening to send sexually explicit photos if they did not do what he asked of them. The probation officer took photos of what was found on Mitchell’s cellphone, and submitted it with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

During an incident on August 10, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to the temporary home where Mitchell was staying after one of Mitchell’s roommates advised his PO that Mitchell was still contacting juveniles. Authorities issued a search warrant for Mitchell’s cellphone, and Indiana State Police say they were able to find an image of a prepubescent male who was completely nude. In an affidavit, authorities say Mitchell liked to”impersonate law enforcement officers to intimidate individuals he was chatting with.

Authorities say they spoke with Mitchell on August 30. Officers say Mitchell was initially “wishy-washy” at the beginning of the interview on whether he was soliciting pictures of minors, but he eventually admitted he had solicited nude pictures of young boys.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on September 15. He is being held without bond.