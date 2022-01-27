Affordable housing gap hitting close to home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- In November, HOPE of Evansville officially cut the ribbon on their Homes of Evansville 2 program- bringing much-needed affordable housing to Evansville’s Goosetown and Tepe Park neighborhoods. But almost two months later, HOPE official Nikki Waller says it’s not enough.

Waller says the affordable housing block was at about 99 percent occupancy when they cut the ribbon in late November, but the need is being felt across the River City. Not only is there a need for new affordable housing, but Waller says there’s also a need to fix, modernize, and improve the living conditions for Evansville’s most cost-burdened residences.

Waller remembers walking into a home where a tenant was being charged $750 a month, only to find a hole in the floor peeking out at dirt. Evansville Metropolitan Development executive director Kelley Coures says there are about 1500 households considered severely cost-burdened, where over half the household income is being spent on housing expenses.

Coures says Evansville is faring better than other cities in the state, especially after the city received a federal Promise Zone designation that covers 40 percent of the city’s land area and approximately 20 percent of its population. Still, Coures agrees there is much more work to be done to close the housing gap and bring more affordable housing to people, and communities, who need it.

Waller warns that building affordable housing is not as simple as saying “let’s build affordable housing,” but rather a long process that could last as long as a decade.

Coures says the process can be frustrating to some, especially considering it can years to fund and build affordable housing projects, adding that until the federal government gives cities like Evansville “sufficient funds” for these projects, possibly through programs like the Build Back Better program in Congress, “we are where we are.”