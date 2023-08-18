HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An affordable microchipping clinic for pets will be in Owensboro on Saturday.

Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky is teaming up with Pet Supplies Plus for the event.

Pet owners will be able to bring their pets in for nail trimming, ear cleaning, anal gland draining, or microchipping.

The clinic will be at Pet Supplies Plus at 2500 Calumet Trace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 19.

Microchips are $20. All other services are $5 each.

Pet owners can do all 4 services for $35.

Monetary, Purina dog and cat food, and cat litter donations are welcome at the event.

For more information, visit www.sparkyrescue.com.