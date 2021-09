OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – As thousands of refugees are fleeing from Afghanistan, 100 Afghan refugees will be welcomed to the Tri-State by Owensboro Catholic Charities.

The group of refugees will be brought to Owensboro, and another 200 are going to Bowling Green. The refugees are expected to arrive within the next month.

Susan Montalvo-Gesser, the Director of Owensboro Catholic Charities, spoke to Eyewitness News to discuss their plans for assisting refugees.