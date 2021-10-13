Afghan refugees start arriving in Owensboro this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The first refugees from Afghanistan are expected to arrive in Owensboro this weekend.

The International Center of Kentucky says a few will arrive as soon as Saturday with up to a hundred still expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Another 200 will be arriving in Bowling Green.

Anna Allen of the International Center of Kentucky says groups have been donating clothes, cooking supplies and other items. Allen says people can drop off donations at their location at the Owensboro Christian Church building just off New Hartford Road.