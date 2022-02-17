DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) The December 10th tornado has seen volunteers from across the country come to help. Now, refugees from Afghanistan are among those assisting area agencies and survivors.

The past two months have seen people come from across the Tri-State, and other states to help clean up, provide meals and get communities back together.

“The destruction, a lot of it has been cleaned up, but there’s a lot more that has to be done,” said Richard Murphy, a volunteer with Catholic Charities of Owensboro.

“I want to help these people,” said Khaibar Shafaq, who came to Dawson Springs to help Catholic Charities of Owensboro help tornado survivors, several months after arriving in the U.S. from Afghanistan.

“Coming from Afghanistan, recently, having the same experience the same kind of, almost, crisis, which is a little bit different, but a person who lost everything back in the country, and lost their family, their house, their community,” he said.

He, and other volunteers, met clients as part of their case management work. He spent 18 years helping disaster relief in other parts of the world before coming to America.

“I was helping people who were affected by natural disaster and conflict. Natural disasters there were more floods, landslides, drought, and earthquakes,” he explained.

Shafaq says he hopes more who came to America last year can help.

“What the Catholic Charities are doing is amazing. They are trying to help those who need help and those who are effected by the recent tornado hit, so far it’s been an amazing journey and experience,” said Shafaq.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2022)