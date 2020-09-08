African American Coalition to meet with Hopkins County law enforcement

MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The search for a suspect continues after five people were shot during a Madisonville block party.

On Tuesday, leaders in the African American community are set to meet with law enforcement.

Members of the African American Coalition in Hopkins County will attend a specially-called meeting with Madisonville Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff.

Items on the agenda include discussing the shooting, which left at least one person in critical condition.

Police say about 100 people were attending the party in the early morning of August 30, when someone fired shots into the crowd.

Police say, so far, no one has been able to help them identify a possible suspect, or if there was an intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madisonville Police Department at (270) 821-1720.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL STORIES