NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Good news for lunch time in Newburgh! McAllister Deli’s new restaurant is officially open for business.

The grand opening was pushed back to Tuesday after icy conditions made training staff more difficult.

The first 50 customers arriving at the restaurant were able to receive free tea passes. The general manager tells us the long awaited opening has customers ready for their newest lunch spot in town.

“We had a line out the door, ready and willing to come in and get their free tea pass and start flavoring the tea and letting us give them that genuine hospitality that we are known for”. says Kosondra Higgs, general manager of McAlister’s Deli Newburgh.

The brand new location is just off Libbert Road in Newburgh.