After last month’s deadlocked jury mistrial, Bengert retrial begins today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The retrial for a man accused in the death of his infant son is set to begin Wednesday.

Jacob Bengert originally stood trial last month in the case, but after the jury came back deadlocked, the judge declared a mistrial.

Evansville police were called to an E. Illinois Street home for an unresponsive infant in January 2020.

According to court records, the child’s mother, Chelsea Marksberry, admitted to using drugs in the days prior to 3-month old Kieran Bengert’s death.

Pictured: Chelsea Marksberry (Photo courtesy Evansville Police Department)

The coroner said the infant died from multiple blunt force trauma.

A judge has set Chelsea Marksberry’s trial date for January 19.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

