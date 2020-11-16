After mask requirement rejected, will Indiana lawmakers wear masks?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are making their way to Indianapolis for Organization Day on Tuesday, just days after a committee decided against requiring lawmakers to wear masks inside the Indiana State Capitol.

Will lawmakers wear a mask even without the requirement?

They return to the state Capitol for the first time since this past spring to prepare for next year’s session.

“We got a lot of work, a lot of work to do,” said State Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Posey County.

The upcoming agenda is on their minds, but some Hoosiers wonder what will be on their faces.

“I know we’re going to be wearing masks tomorrow on Organization Day,” said Sen. Tomes.

President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, asked senators to wear masks starting with organization day after a joint House-Senate committee voted against a proposal for mask policy enforcement. State Senator Vaneta Becker says,

“At the direction of Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, senators have been asked to wear masks while inside the Statehouse and during both Organization Day and when the Senate convenes in January. Because of this, I do plan on wearing a mask.” State Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville

In the state House, State Representative Wendy McNamara says she’ll attempt to wear masks when she can. Other area state representatives and state senators were unavailable to comment, or did not respond to our question. Sen. Tomes says lawmakers may come up with more plans if one of their own tests positive while in session.

“I know they formed a continuity committee that was to examine a lot of these potentials and possibilities. I would imagine that tomorrow we’ll probably walk through these scenarios and deal with each other,” he said.

Lawmakers have also put in other measures, including having some sit in the balcony, and adding more plastic screens. Tomes also hopes lawmakers ask why cases keep climbing even with the mask mandate still in effect.

“There’s a lot of things we need to look at to examine why these numbers are going up when people seem to be complying with what is asked of them,” he said.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)