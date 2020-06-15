After months of being closed, Tropicana Evansville is scheduled to reopen today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tropicana Evansville is reopening their doors.

Monday morning at 10, the casino will welcome the public for the first time in months.

Guests will now need to follow directional signs, and enter from the Main Tropicana hotel-side entrance.

All guests will have to answer screening questions, take a temperature check, and have a valid I.D. before entering the building.

On their web page, Tropicana suggests that guests wash hands frequently, for a minimum of 20 seconds, and says that all employees are committed to the same practice.

Management says that hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the property.

The Tropicana web page also says that staff will frequently be sanitizing and cleaning all often-touched surfaces, and adds that the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting has been increased in all public spaces.

Masks are advised, but not necessary, except for table game players.

As a precaution, there will be only one entrance and exit available.

This story was originally published on June 15, 2020.

