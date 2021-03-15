After nearly a year, Henderson Municipal Center reopens

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson City officials say the public is now allowed back into the Municipal Building. There are some different protocols in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

Officials say two different entrances exist for people to get into the building. People can enter through the Elm Street and First Street doors to get inside. They’ve got tape and social distancing measures in place. All of this is to make sure people stay safe.

“We’re excited, it’s almost exactly a year to the day that we shut this building down during the COVID pandemic and went under a state of emergency,” said Henderson Public Information Officer Donna Stinnett, Now we’re really excited to open the building back up in like a gradual safe way.”

Officials say masks are also required inside the building.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)