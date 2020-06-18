After ‘serious deliberation,’ planning committee votes to cancel 2020 River Days event

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — River Days in Mt. Vernon will not be held this year because of the pandemic.

The planning committee voted to cancel the event after speaking with community leaders.

The event’s Facebook page says all paid donors, vendors, and barbecue teams will be contacted about refunds.

Next year’s event is scheduled for September 10 – 12.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

