After serving sweets for 100 years, Greek’s Candy Store plans to reopen

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT)– Greek’s Candy Store is a Princeton staple dating back to 1906. After being closed for nearly 10 years, the candy store is making a comeback.

Downtown Princeton Indiana raised $150,000 to bring the historic candy store back to life. They need another $194,000 to restore both the main floor and the upstairs.

“DPI will own the property and we will be the owns doing the funding and the restoration,” explained Hannah Whitehead, Downtown Princeton Indiana’s director. She said a relative of the original Greek’s Candy Store is learning how to make the family’s taffy and chocolates to reopen the family business.

Princeton native Dave Perry reflects on the memories he made at Greek’s Candy Shop.

“It’ll be nice to see it all light up and open again,” Perry said he spent many afternoon and evenings here as a high schooler. “After ball games on Friday and Saturday nights, if you had a date you went to Greek’s.”

Perry is hoping the store will eventually look like it did when he was in high school.

“The inside was beautiful. It was all cherry wood, the booths were cherry wood. The tables had marble tops. It was just a gorgeous place,” said Perry.

Downtown Princeton Indiana’s director said construction should start by June and finish within a year. Some items, including the booths, are in storage ready to be polished an back in their original spot. If you would like to help Downtown Princeton make this renovation come to fruition you can email Hannah Whitehead: hannahwhitehead95@hotmail.com.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)