After someone heard some popping in a bedroom, a fire started

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Fire Department, on the night of December 23 firefighters were sent to a house after several neighbors and a passerby called to report a fire.

By the time the firefighters arrived, there were flames visible through the bedroom windows. The fire was under control in less than ten minutes, but much time was spent looking for a hidden fire since the damage stretched to a separate bedroom and attic space.

The person who lived there stated that they were in the living room when they heard some “popping” in the bedroom where the fire started. When they went to take a look, they saw flames behind an entertainment center. Investigators have ruled this as an accidental electrical fire, and the person who was previously living there is now displaced. There were no injuries reported and The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance.