HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Breakfast Lions Club will host TriFest, the three-day spring street festival that a Henderson newsletter says is a very popular event.

The dates are April 22 through 24. According to a newsletter, the event is an opportunity for nonprofits, churches, schools and civic organizations to fund-raise for their programming and projects. This includes the Breakfast Lions Club, which annually contributes $20,000 through $25,000 back to the community through various donations and grants, says the newsletter.

The newsletter says that activities include food booths, carnival rides, entertainment, a 5K Run & Walk with Habitat for Humanity of Henderson and a Klassik Kruisers Auto Show. This year, the event will include a “Movie in the Park” in Audubon Mill Park at 7:30 p.m. on April 23, just before a fireworks show, says the city newsletter.