OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with local leaders on Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse.

During the stop, AG Cameron discussed the recently formed Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which will handle the state’s share of the $483 million settlement with opioid companies. 11 people were named to the commission earlier this month.

The commission is expected to have its first meeting later this month.