Agency says new water treatment plant doesn’t need to be as big, EWSU disagrees

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is continuing their push for a new water treatment facility. The EWSU wants a facility with a capacity of 50 MGD, but the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says it should be smaller, at 40 MGD.

EWSU is pushing back, saying that size facility would barely meet the water requirements they currently have. Their current capacity is 42 MGD and recently, their peak demand was over 37 MGD. Water officials say the new facility needs to be able to serve current needs, as well as possible growth in the future.

The water treatment facility the EWSU wants to build would cost more than $220 million to complete the project. In order to cover the costs, they need to raise the water portion of customers’ bills by over 30% over the next 5 years. The current plant was built in 1897.