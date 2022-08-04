OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Reports say the statue and its base will be moved elsewhere in Daviess County to property owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy. Mattingly says they hope to complete the move by the end of the month.

This statue has been a hot spot of conversation in Owensboro for a few months now. There was a lawsuit holding up the process of removal over the ownership of the statue.