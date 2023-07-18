HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was flown to a hospital for injuries after what emergency responders described as “a lawn mower incident”

According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene in the 2500 block of KY-176 just east of Jernigans Chapel Road around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say a man was found lying in a ditch with a zero turn riding lawn mower next to him.

Officials say PHI 6 landed at the scene and transported the patient to a regional trauma center. His condition is not known at this time.

