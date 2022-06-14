OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Ohio County Jailer Gerry Rip Wright says one of the air conditioning units at the jail was not properly working for at least two days.

Repair companies were at the jail three times to get it fixed after the malfunction during this week’s heat wave. Officials say a third of the inmates in the jail were affected before it started working again on Tuesday afternoon.

Extra fans and ice water were brought in to manage the heat, Wright also said they’re monitoring air conditioning systems to ensure they’re all working during the heat wave.