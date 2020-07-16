Air Quality Action Day declared for Friday

(WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has declared Friday will be an ozone Air Quality Action Day for Southern Indiana.

Children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases could be affected by the conditions. People are asked to take precautions including limiting physical exertion outdoors.

People can also follow pollution prevention tips to reduce emissions from daily activities including:

• Carpool, walk, bike, or use public transportation when possible.

• Refuel vehicles after dusk.

• Avoid excess idling and drive-through windows.

• Consolidate trips and avoid fast-starts.

• Postpone using gasoline-powered garden equipment or mowing the lawn until late evening, when temperatures are cooler.

• Work from home to reduce vehicle emissions, if your employer provides the option.

• Use energy efficient lighting and appliances recommended by the Energy Star Program.

• Turn off appliances and lights when not in use to reduce emissions from energy production.

• Adjust your thermostat by turning it up in the summer and down in the winter to reduce emissions from energy production.

• Recycle to reduce emissions related to producing paper, plastic, glass bottles, aluminum cans, and cardboard.

• Use “low VOC” or “zero VOC” paint and cleaning products.

• Consider burning gas logs instead of wood to reduce smoke.

• Avoid burning clean wood waste such as leaves and brush. If possible, recycle yard waste by shredding or chipping it at home or use a registered collection site. Never burn trash.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: