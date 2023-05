HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says an air quality action day will be in effect Tuesday.

The department is forecasting high levels of ozone, which can be irritating to the lungs.

The action day includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

Children, elderly, and anyone with heart or lung problems should consider staying inside as much as possible and avoid any heavy work outdoors.