Air quality alert issued for Southwest Indiana Sunday

(WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Environmental Management declared Sunday is an Air Quality Action Day for ozone across southwest Indiana.
People who could be affected by the conditions, including children, those with heart or lung conditions, and the elderly are recommended to reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outside Sunday.
Ozone alerts are issued when high temperatures, light winds, and other factors produce conditions where ozone emissions exceed federally mandated standards.
(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)
