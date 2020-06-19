Air quality alert issued for Tri-State on Saturday

(WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) declared an ozone air quality action day for southern Indiana Saturday, including both the Evansville and Louisville metro areas.

Officials say children, older adults, and people with respiratory illnesses may be affected by the conditions.

People are asked to limit outdoor exertion between 12:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M.

A cold front is expected to move through the area on Sunday.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

