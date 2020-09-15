Alan Bennett found guilty of killing a woman in 2019

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — After more than two hours of deliberation, a Spencer County jury delivered a guilty verdict for Alan Bennett on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 6200 block of North Highland Rd. in Grandview in March, 2019. Investigators say Bennett and Bowman were living together at the time.

Bowman died from a gun shot wound to her head, while Bennett spent several days in the hospital after turning the gun on himself.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Prosecutors for the case say they are asking for a 45 to 65 year sentence.

