Alan Bennett sentenced to 65 years in prison

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Alan Bennett, the man convicted of murdering Linda Bowman in 2019, was sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Spencer County judge Tuesday.

A jury took more than two hours to deliver the guilty verdict in September. The case dates back over 18 months, to March 2019 when police were called to a Grandview home where Bennett and Bowman were living together.

Bowman died from a gunshot wound to the head while Bennett survived his injuries after spending several days in the hospital. Prosecutors asked for a sentence between 45 and 65 years in prison.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

