EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New word has come out to who will be the next leader for Albion Fellows Bacon Center, a non-profit domestic violence shelter in Evansville.

The center announced Gina Gist was chosen by the board of directors to be Albion’s new Executive Director. Gist is the current Community Advocacy Program Director with Albion and is a dedicated leader in the domestic and sexual violence movement.

She began her career with AFBC over three decades ago and has worked within direct services, program development, fundraising community education and directing non-residential programs.

“I am very excited to take on this challenge and begin leading Albion into its future,” Gist says. “Having worked at Albion for over 30 years, I have seen firsthand the impact that Albion has had in survivors’ journeys and in the community.”

To learn more about Albion, or to donate financially, visit albionfellowsbacon.org.