Albion Fellows Bacon Center hosting a half pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Albion Fellows Bacon Center is celebrating 40 Years of Legacy with a holiday half pot.

The half pot kicks off on October 27 with a draw date on December 2. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets may do so by emailing info@albioncenter.org or by visiting one of the following locations:

In addition to Albion’s 24-Hour Crisis Response and Emergency Shelter for survivors of domestic or sexual abuse, Albion also provides Advocacy and Outreach Support and Education and Prevention Programming for eleven counties in Southern Indiana.