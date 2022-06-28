NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Alcoa Foundation has announced its financial support to seven organizations in the southwest Indiana region. Alcoa says the selected projects support key Alcoa Foundation focus areas, Environment and Education & Workforce Development.

Alcoa says the 2022 grant recipients are as follows:

Boys and Girls Club of Evansville, $20,000 The grant will offer continued support of Lesson Up, a program geared toward low-income children ages 6 to 9 who are currently performing below grade level. Lesson Up is designed to improve proficiency in reading and math by establishing positive habits of completing homework in the Club’s supportive environment, with mentorship by Club staff.

Children’s Museum of Evansville, $20,000 cMoe will offer enhanced STEAM programming to children through STEAM Saturdays and STEAM-themed field trips. STEAM Saturdays will offer interactive, out-of-school STEAM workshops for children in preschool through 5th grade. Workshops will include such topics as sand animation, digital comics, engineering, and robotics. STEAM-themed field trips will be offered year-round.

Evansville North High School Robotics Club, $20,000 This grant will be used to further STEM education for students in the Evansville region through robotics. The club will follow the FIRST Robotics program to design, code, and build robotics equipment for competition. Technical skills will be taught to students from volunteer mentors in both industrial and engineering disciplines in the area. Because there are no STEM robotics or tech clubs in area middle and elementary schools, this grant will also go toward helping establish FIRST Lego League and FIRST Tech Challenge material into their curriculum.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, $20,000 This year’s grant will support year 1 of “Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors,” an initiative that will offer hands-on environmental stewardship programs, outdoor activities, community events, and establish the Alcoa Project Pollinate Program for area girls. Components of this initiative will bring environmental programming to youth in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, $20,000 The grant will help approximately 4,500 students across 14 Warrick County schools and adjacent school systems to receive JA K-12 programs to develop their financial skills, entrepreneurial skills and career-readiness.

Wesselman Nature Society, $40,000 Funding will support components of the organization’s Eco-Access Initiative, which targets community health, environmental education, and environmental management through methods that yield equal access to all. This year’s grant will support year 1 of construction of elevated, ADA-compliant boardwalks.

YWCA Evansville, $30,000 This grant will support the upgrade and installation of a small computer lab for YWCA’s Live Y’ers program. Live Y’ers is an afterschool program that mentors students from area Title I schools to reach high school graduation, explore career options, and adopt postsecondary educational or vocational goals.



The Alcoa Foundation says it invests in communities where the Alcoa Corporation operates, and it helps organizations that improve environmental sustainability and support educational access and workforce development. For more information please go here.