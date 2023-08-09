HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Alcoa Foundation announced its financial support to The Nature Conservancy in Indiana.

Officials say the Nature Conservancy’s Indiana office has been awarded $20,000 in Foundation funds to support the organization’s Lower Pigeon Creek Watershed Management project. Officials say the project seeks to reduce by 20 percent the amount of fertilizer, sediment and E. coli concentrations from this watershed that enter the Mississippi River Basin by providing education and outreach about Best Management Practices to landowners in this zone.

Alcoa says specifically, the grant will support two field days focusing on cover crop adoption and nutrient – which includes sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus – reduction from urban and agricultural sources.

A news release says the Lower Pigeon Creek Watershed drains approximately 68,700 acres from Warrick, Pike and Gibson counties.