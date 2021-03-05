Alcoa Foundation donates $30,000 to make sure students have access to a social worker

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Students throughout the last year have gone through a roller coaster of changes. The Alcoa Foundation recognized that and decided to help make sure students at Lynnville Elementary who may be struggling with the pandemic can get the help they need.

The Alcoa Foundation is providing $30,000 through a grant to Youth First to provide a social worker in the school and available to help students strengthen their social and emotional well being. Officials say this as good a time as any to ensure the preservation of children’s mental health.

“With the pandemic and anything but normal, to restore normalcy in the lives of some of these children is very important,” said Brad Marrs with the foundation.

On Thursday, 7 Sisters donated $5,000 to Youth First to help ensure Holy Rosary had access to a full-time Youth First Social Worker.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)