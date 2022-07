WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Alcoa plans to shut down one of its lines in Warrick County, but this move is not expected to result in any job losses.

The plant has five lines. Two lines have been shut down for a while. The third line will shut down by the end of the day July 1, leaving two operating.

The company calls the change an operational adjustment. Alcoa has been recruiting aggressively in the past month to fill job openings in what many consider to be a challenging job market.