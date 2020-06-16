ALDI expands curbside service to Evansville stores

(WEHT) – ALDI announced Tuesday that it will expand its Curbside Grocery Pickup service to be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores across the country by the end of July, including stores in Evansville.

Evansville area customers can access the full selection of ALDI exclusive products for the service. To find the nearest ALDI store that offers Curbside Grocery Pickup, shoppers can visit shop.ALDI.us or open the ALDI mobile app.

Designated parking spots are clearly marked for curbside pickup at the ALDI locations.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

