Aleris plant in Lewisport to be sold

LEWISPORT, Ky (WEHT) In order to acquire Aleris’ 13 manufacturing facilities in Northern America, which would include the facility in Lewisport, it would seem the Lewisport plant will have to be sold to another company.

Novelis Inc. announced plans to purchase Aleris Corporation back in 2018. According to a statement from Novelis, the Department of Justice is requiring the company to sell the Lewisport plant in order to acquire Aleris.

Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced it will sell the former Aleris plant in Lewisport, Kentucky and its Madison Heights facility (collectively, “Lewisport”), to American Industrial Partners. Previously, an arbitrator ruled for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) requiring that Novelis’ acquisition of Aleris, which closed earlier this year, could proceed on the condition that Novelis divest this business, including the Lewisport plant, to a third party. The DOJ has approved American Industrial Partners as the purchaser of Lewisport and the transaction will be completed in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Aleris Corporation is a global supplier of rolled aluminum products. The company has a rolling mill in Lewisport.

There’s no word yet how this move would impact employees.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: