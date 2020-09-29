Alex Burton will not remove his proposed budget amendment

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville City Council President Alex Burton says he does not plan to remove his proposed amendment of the council budget before next month’s vote.

Burton proposes $250,000 be redirected from the Evansville Police Department’s budget to the affordable housing fund.

Burton says the same amount of money from the public safety income tax would be transferred to EPD.

While many with signs suggest this proposal is a form of defunding the police, others ask for politics to be taken out of the equation.

Two other council members have discussed amendments.

Justin Elpers’ proposal would affect payment and insurance for city employees, except fire and police departments.

Jonathan Weaver has proposed a three percent budget cut across the board, affecting every department, including EPD.

The council is scheduled to vote on the budget and any submitted amendments on October 12th.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)

