Alice Cooper bringing shock rock back to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detroit rock musician Alice Cooper has announced his return to the Tri-State during his upcoming spring 2022 tour. He announced Monday that he’d making a stop at Old National Events Plaza on Feb. 1, 2022.

This newly announced show follows a just-completed fall tour, making this the first time he’s made a stop in Evansville since 2019. Cooper is touring in support of his universally acclaimed new album Detroit Stories, which is out now.

A spokesperson says that Cooper, known as the architect of shock rock, has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. They add that Alice Cooper concerts remain a “not-to-be-missed” attraction.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 10 A.M. You can purchase them at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office or online here.