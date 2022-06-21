OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fireworks will soon light up the night sky as Owensboro prepares for the annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with fun, food, and a celebration of freedom.

“The All-American Fourth of July event is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re excited the community will get to enjoy the celebration together,” Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro, said.

Owensboro says the event will begin at 5 p.m. on July 4 at Owensboro’s riverfront and wrap up with a grand fireworks display launching simultaneously from four locations throughout Owensboro. To kick the night off, live music will include performances by ZoCephus & FunkNasty and The Downtown Band. There will also be plenty of food vendors and activities for children and adults. The Owensboro Convention Center will again host their “4th Fest,” which includes free activities and entertainment.

At 9:15 p.m., the 15-minute fireworks show will simultaneously begin at four locations across Owensboro:

Owensboro Riverfront,

Centre Court/Shifley Park

Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park

Owensboro Warehouse Leasing, also known as the former GE plant

Owensboro says the four locations will allow viewers to gather at the riverfront or from the comfort of their backyards. Spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.

City officials say the roof of the Locust Street Parking Garage will be reserved for anyone with a handicap permit to enjoy the fireworks from the top of the parking garage at no charge. Individuals with limited mobility who wish to view the fireworks display from the riverfront can access a free golf cart shuttle between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. from the Locust Street Parking Garage.

City officials say for the safety of the public and the pyrotechnic professionals, the fireworks launch sites of Centre Court/Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing will not be open to the public. People attempting to watch from the launch sites will cause the fireworks at that location to be halted.